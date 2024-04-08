NBA fines Knicks $25K for violating injury reporting rules

The New York Knicks have been fined for violating the NBA’s rules on injury reporting.

In a press release on Monday, the NBA announced that the Knicks have been fined $25,000 after they “failed to accurately disclose the game availability status of Mitchell Robinson prior to their game against the Toronto Raptors on March 27.”

Robinson, who has battled injuries once again this season, was listed as “out” in the Knicks’ game against the Raptors on March 27. He then played, which was his first appearance in a game in more than three months.

Robinson suffered an ankle injury back in December and underwent surgery. It initially looked like he would miss the remainder of the season, but he returned on March 27 and has been getting back into game shape ahead of the playoffs.

Between the fine over Robinson’s status and the new information we learned about Julius Randle, the Knicks have had some issues with injury reporting this year.

Robinson has averaged 5.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season. The Knicks are hoping he can remain healthy for the postseason, as they will already be without Randle in their frontcourt.