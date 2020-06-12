NBA shares full schedule for resumption of season with teams

The NBA is ready to get back to action at Walt Disney World in Florida, and teams have now been informed of what the full schedule will look like for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

As reports indicated earlier this week, the regular season will resume on July 30. Beginning on Friday, up to two coaches/development personnel can work out a player. Head coaches can begin supervising player workouts on June 23. An official training camp will be held from July 9 through July 29, with teams playing three intersquad scrimmages.

Shams Charania of The Athletic provided a timeline of how the regular season and playoffs are expected to play out:

Sources: NBA's expected restart dates: – July 30-Aug. 14: Seeding games

– Aug.15-16: Play-in tournaments

– Aug. 17: Playoffs begin

– Aug. 30: Family/guests of teams arrive

– Aug. 31-Sept. 13: Conf. Semifinals

– Sept. 15-Sept. 28: Conf. Finals

– Sept. 30-Oct. 13: NBA Finals — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2020

As we heard previously, players will be allowed to bring family members with them to Disney World provided that they remain on campus. That will be permitted beginning on August 30.

Marc Stein of the New York Times added that the NBA and NBPA are still working out some health and safety protocols for when play resumes, but the timeline for the resumption of the season is in place.

Some players remain unsure if they will take part in the resumption of the season, but the NBA seems to have a plan in place to deal with that. Barring an unexpected change, the NBA should officially be returning in seven weeks.