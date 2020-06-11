Report: NBA could allow teams to replace players who opt out of playing

There is growing concern that some NBA players could choose not to partake in the resumption of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, and teams may have an opportunity to replace those players if it becomes necessary.

The NBA is planning to allow teams to replace players who test positive for COVID-19 or suffer an injury after the season resumes. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there have also been discussions about replacing players who opt out of playing over concerns regarding their safety, family situations or the social justice movements taking place across the country.

There are reportedly several NBA players who are questioning whether or not finishing the season is a good idea. An agreement between the NBA and NBPA will likely exist where players who are healthy but choose not to play do not receive their paychecks.

The NBA has taken several steps in an attempt to ensure the safety of its players and staff when play resumes, but it would not be a shock if some players chose not to partake.