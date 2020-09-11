NBA wants fans at games next season

The NBA is aiming to return to something closer to normal in 2020-21 instead of a bubble scenario.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league made clear on Thursday’s Board of Governors call that its preference is for in-market games next season. There would likely be a limited amount of fans allowed, and there would likely be reduced travel.

The league is aiming for a full 82-game season. It would start no sooner than Dec. 25, though this is not set in stone. Teams will be given at least eight weeks’ notice of the structure and start date.

The NBA is also planning to allow a window for in-market medical exams and some workouts of draft prospects, as well as in-person interviews.

The short version is that the NBA does not want to do the bubble again if it can be avoided. It’s understandable why. While it’s worked in terms of keeping players safe, several have spoken of the toll it can take on one’s mental health. It seems unlikely that players would sign up for a full season of it.

Ultimately, much will depend on the progression of COVID-19 and local regulations regarding fans. Either way, the NBA is sounding an optimistic tone.