NBA insider not ruling out 1 blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade

Kyrie Irving put a lot of rumors to rest when he exercised his player option with the Brooklyn Nets this week, but there has still been some chatter about him getting traded this summer. One NBA reporter is not ruling out a blockbuster deal involving Irving and another All-Star point guard.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” Wednesday that the relationship between Irving and the Nets still needs to improve. If it does not, the NBA insider could envision a scenario where Brooklyn flips Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook and draft picks.

Kyrie to the Lakers? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KK8W2u6avZ — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) June 29, 2022

Irving’s player option with the Nets is worth $37 million. Westbrook also exercised his player option with the Lakers this week, which guarantees him around $47 million next season. It is no secret that L.A. would like to get out from under that deal, and we have only heard of one team that might have genuine interest.

The Lakers were said to have real mutual interest with Irving before he exercised his option. Some even speculated that Kyrie would take way less money to play for them, but that never seemed realistic. A trade may not be, either, but it is noteworthy that Windhorst keeps talking about it.