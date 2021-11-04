NBA will launch investigation into Suns allegations

The NBA is set to look into the multiple allegations made against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and the organizational culture in a new ESPN report.

The long-awaited report that was published Thursday featured multiple allegations of racism and misogyny on Sarver’s part during his 17-year tenure as Suns owner. The reporting was based on interviews with over 70 current and former Suns employees.

Unsurprisingly, the league has taken notice of the report and announced plans for an investigation. Sarver acknowledged and welcomed the investigation in a statement.

The NBA is expected to soon launch an investigation into the allegations reported today by ESPN’s @baxter Holmes against Suns majority owner Robert Sarver … and Sarver just issued a statement in response that closes by essentially acknowledging an investigation is forthcoming: pic.twitter.com/xJswSUl3vR — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 4, 2021

This could certainly go on a while, but it could have severe consequences for Sarver if the reporting is found to be largely accurate.

The Suns have been in damage control mode since it emerged that the story was coming, and there was speculation before it was even published that it could lead to Sarver’s removal as owner. While it’s still too soon to tell if that will happen, there’s already some evidence that it might damage the Suns’ reputation around the league as long as Sarver remains in charge.

Photo: Jan 22, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver reacts against the Indiana Pacers in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports