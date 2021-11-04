Draymond Green appears to respond to bombshell Robert Sarver-Suns story

Draymond Green is taking some time to offer an apparent response to the bombshell story about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

ESPN’s Baxter Holmes published a long-awaited piece Thursday detailing the culture in the Suns organization during Sarver’s 17-year tenure as owner. The piece, which contained interviews with over 70 current and former Suns employees, had many allegations of racism and misogyny on Sarver’s part.

The Golden State Warriors All-Star Green was mentioned specifically in the story. He was the subject of an anecdote from 2016 when the Warriors beat the Suns in a regular season game and Sarver proceeded to approach then-Phoenix coach Earl Watson.

Per Holmes:

After the loss, Suns majority owner Robert Sarver entered the coaches locker room, Watson told ESPN. “You know, why does Draymond Green get to run up the court and say [N-word],” Sarver, who is white, allegedly said, repeating the N-word several times in a row. “You can’t say that,” Watson, who is Black and Hispanic, told Sarver. “Why?” Sarver replied. “Draymond Green says [N-word].” “You can’t f—ing say that,” Watson said again.

For his part, Sarver disputed Watson’s characterization of the incident.

“This is absolutely untrue,” he said. “I remember the game and topic clearly. I, of course, never used the word myself. During this conversation, I said ‘N-word’ without saying the full word. The word itself never crossed my lips. Let me be crystal clear: I never once suggested on that night (or ever) that I should be able to say the N-word because a player or a Black person uses it.”

Sarver and his lawyers added that Sarver did not have that conversation with Watson but did have one with a Suns player who received a technical foul during the game for what they said was the use of the N-word. Sarver contended that he encouraged the player to appeal the technical foul because Green had used the word during the game. The league later rescinded the technical foul against the player.

Holmes’ article, which contains several other allegations about Sarver’s tenure (as well as Sarver’s responses), is worth reading in its entirety.

After the article was released, Green appeared to react to it on Twitter.

“But I was fined?? Lol smh,” said Green. “Sometimes you have to see deeper than the surface. Always layers…”

Green appears to be referring to the time that he was fined for saying on TNT that Suns guard Devin Booker needed to get out of Phoenix. Booker and the Suns went on to make the Finals last season, but Green clearly believes that his point still stands.

As for Sarver, we knew for weeks that this story was coming. It remains to be seen though what, if any, action the NBA will take in response to it.

Photo: Feb 20, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) stands on the court before the game against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports