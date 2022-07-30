NBA investigating Eastern Conference team for tampering

The NBA has opened an investigation into one team for allegedly tampering ahead of free agency.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is investigating whether the Philadelphia 76ers had anything improper going on ahead of free agency.

NBA's expected to pursue circumstances surrounding Harden declining $47M option to sign a 1+1 deal that cut salary to $33M and gave team more flexibility to sign Tucker and House. Some have wondered if another deal was already in place for future — which is against CBA rules. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2022

The red flag for the league is that James Harden took less than market value, seemingly because he knew the team had reached agreements with PJ Tucker and Danuel House ahead of free agency.

Tucker and House are former Rockets teammates of Harden. The man who was in charge in Houston when that roster was assembled is Daryl Morey, who currently leads the 76ers.

The league probably feels it would not be a stretch to think all players and Morey talked ahead of time to make arrangements ahead of free agency that resulted in the figurative band getting back together in Philly. Harden reportedly is taking less money because he is prioritizing winning above everything else.