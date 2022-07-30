 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 29, 2022

NBA investigating Eastern Conference team for tampering

July 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Adam Silver speaking

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has opened an investigation into one team for allegedly tampering ahead of free agency.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is investigating whether the Philadelphia 76ers had anything improper going on ahead of free agency.

The red flag for the league is that James Harden took less than market value, seemingly because he knew the team had reached agreements with PJ Tucker and Danuel House ahead of free agency.

Tucker and House are former Rockets teammates of Harden. The man who was in charge in Houston when that roster was assembled is Daryl Morey, who currently leads the 76ers.

The league probably feels it would not be a stretch to think all players and Morey talked ahead of time to make arrangements ahead of free agency that resulted in the figurative band getting back together in Philly. Harden reportedly is taking less money because he is prioritizing winning above everything else.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus