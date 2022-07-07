 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 7, 2022

NBA player arrested on DWI charge

July 7, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Devonte Graham warms up

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham (4) warms up against the Phoenix Suns before game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested early Thursday morning.

According to police records that were obtained by TMZ, Graham was stopped by State Highway Patrol in Raleigh, N.C., and arrested for driving while impaired.

The Pelicans drafted Graham with the 34th overall pick in 2018. He played in college at Kansas.

Graham has had his role reduced a bit over the past two years. The 27-year-old averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 assists per game last season while appearing in a career-high 72 games. He made 63 starts.

Graham averaged 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game in his second NBA season back in 2019-20. The former Big 12 Player of the Year is currently playing under a four-year, $47.3 million deal with New Orleans.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus