NBA player arrested on DWI charge

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested early Thursday morning.

According to police records that were obtained by TMZ, Graham was stopped by State Highway Patrol in Raleigh, N.C., and arrested for driving while impaired.

The Pelicans drafted Graham with the 34th overall pick in 2018. He played in college at Kansas.

Graham has had his role reduced a bit over the past two years. The 27-year-old averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 assists per game last season while appearing in a career-high 72 games. He made 63 starts.

Graham averaged 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game in his second NBA season back in 2019-20. The former Big 12 Player of the Year is currently playing under a four-year, $47.3 million deal with New Orleans.