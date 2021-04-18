NBA preparing for possibility of more game postponements

The NBA has postponed several games over the past year or so due to the ongoing pandemic and civil rights issues, and the league is preparing for the possibility of that happening again this week.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that the NBA has sent a memo to teams asking them to prepare for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, which is expected this week. The case could lead to possible protests and riots as well as illicit strong reactions from players.

The NBA is preparing to halt play for a night or two at some point this week, according to Wojnarowski.

Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck prior to Floyd’s death. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Final arguments are expected to be given in the case on Monday.

Several pro sporting events were postponed last week after an officer shot and killed a black man during a traffic stop in Minnesota. The incident sparked more civil unrest in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to boycott games last year after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. Their decision to walk off the court reportedly led to some tension among players, which is likely why the NBA is trying to be proactive with the Chauvin trial.