Report: NBA proposing end to season as late as mid-October

The NBA has been on hiatus for nearly three months now, and it could still take another four months or more for the 2019-20 season to play out.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that part of the league’s proposal for a July 31 resumption of play in Orlando is a latest possible date of Oct. 12 for a Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The NBA’s Board of Governors has a meeting set for Thursday to vote on a finalized plan.

For what it’s worth, the NBA Finals were supposed to take place this year from June 4 to June 21. The 2019-20 campaign also began on Oct. 22, so finishing the season as late as mid-October would represent almost a full calendar year.

This proposal is in line with what one NBA player revealed to us last month, and it is clear that the league could have some reshuffling to do with the timeline for next season as well.