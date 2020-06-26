NBA restart will open with Lakers-Clippers, Zion Williamson

The NBA has announced its abbreviated restart schedule, and they’ve gone for big matchups to open the slate.

Opening night of the restart will feature a tantalizing doubleheader as Zion Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans face the Utah Jazz on July 30. That will be followed by the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Los Angeles Clippers.

The NBA’s July 30 restart openers: Jazz/Pelicans at 6:30 p.m. ET, Clippers/Lakers at 9 p.m. ET — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2020

The NBA will utilize three courts in Orlando for the games, with two set aside for national TV games. No more than seven games will be played on any given day.

NBA restart schedule notes:

– Maximum seven games per day, tip-offs between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m.

– Three total courts, two for national TV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2020

The NBA certainly knew what it was doing when it set the schedule. Putting Zion Williamson and Lakers-Clippers in an opening night doubleheader is sure to draw huge viewing figures.

Those who are tuning into the games should be prepared to see some things they’ve never seen before from an NBA broadcast.