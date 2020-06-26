Adam Silver teases new features for NBA bubble broadcasts

The NBA is going to look different when bubble games start in Orlando, but commissioner Adam Silver is detailing some changes that might be unique in a good way.

The league is preparing to use many different elements in TV broadcasts during the unique situation. Silver said that includes unique camera angles, enhanced game audio, and even virtual halftime shows.

This actually all sounds pretty interesting. With no fans in arenas, one would expect the NBA and its broadcast partners to get creative in terms of how they bring the game to fans at home.

There are likely other interesting ideas that may be implemented that we haven’t even heard about yet. Others have been floated, but weren’t confirmed yet. Basically, these games will be worth watching, if only for how unique and different the broadcasts promise to be.