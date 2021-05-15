NBA could make major rule change in response to James Harden

The NBA appears likely to look at some rule changes this offseason, including a potential big one that could impact some of the league’s top shooters.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there is a consensus that the league has become too slanted toward offense, and some actions may be taken to even things out a bit. One thing being looked at is something to address unnatural shooting motions that draw fouls, with James Harden and Trae Young specifically cited as the most notorious offenders.

Earlier in the season, Young’s penchant for doing this drew criticism from an opposing coach. That instance is a textbook example of the behavior the NBA would like to stop rewarding.

What the league would specifically put in the rules to halt this isn’t clear, but it’s probably overdue to deal with it. The intent is to draw a foul, not make the shot. Few around the league would be sorry to see it legislated out of the sport, with the only exception possibly being those who take advantage of it.