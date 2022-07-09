 Skip to main content
NBA’s new Summer League rings get meme treatment

July 8, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Adam Silver speaking

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has managed to find something worse than a Mickey Mouse ring.

Starting this year, the league will officially be giving out rings to the winners of NBA Summer League. ESPN’s Malika Andrews shared some images of the rings that will be presented to the … lucky champions.

Social media was not feeling the whole handing-out-rings-for-a-Summer-League-title thing and responded with an avalanche of memes. Here were some of the best ones.

Even ex-NBA coach Stan Van Gundy clowned on the Summer League rings.

Could there be a more useless piece of hardware? It’s giving participation trophy and also cringe.

Some were of the opinion that the rings were a nice gesture, especially since many players fought tooth and nail just to make it to Summer League in the first place and will never get any closer to sniffing an NBA court. But is that really something that a commemorative shirt (like the kind they give out to intramural champions) could not have also accomplished? Did the NBA really have to get diamonds involved?

On the bright side, at least this guy will no longer be the owner of the most extra NBA championship ring.

