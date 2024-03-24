NBA announces suspensions for Rockets-Jazz fight

The NBA is dishing out the discipline for Saturday’s extracurricular incident between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz.

The league announced on Sunday that Jazz guard Kris Dunn has been suspended for two games without pay for fighting with Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (who is also being suspended for one game without pay). Dunn will be eligible to return on March 29 against (coincidentally) the Rockets while Smith can return on March 27 against Oklahoma City.

The incident between the two players occurred in the second quarter of Houston’s eventual 147-119 victory. Dunn and Smith got tangled up with each other and punches were eventually thrown (video here). Both players were then ejected from the game.

For Houston specifically, this has become something of a theme for them lately as they ride an active eight-game winning streak. Just a few days prior, they had another player get ejected against Chicago for fighting.