Report: NBA team hired private investigator for James Harden

One prospective suitor for James Harden appears to be taking the intel process very seriously.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported on Wednesday that a team hired a private investigator to conduct a background check on Harden. Bontemps cited an unnamed executive from that team, who added that they were treating the process of gathering info on the former MVP as they would a draft prospect.

The disgruntled Houston Rockets star Harden continues to cause headaches with his behavior off the court. The NBA just fined him for violating safety protocols by attending an unapproved gathering without a mask.

Regardless, Harden’s list of potential trade destinations continues to grow. Interested parties may not necessarily be put off by Harden’s mischief. But it does sounds like they want to know exactly what they are getting into before pulling the trigger on a possible trade.