 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 26, 2020

NBA teams could face penalties over boycott

August 26, 2020
by Grey Papke

Adam Silver

NBA teams could theoretically face penalties for boycotting playoff games, at least according to the league’s Operations Manual.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted that there are “failure to appear” penalties in the handbook. It allows the NBA to fine teams up to $5 million and force the forfeiture of the game.

It’s important to note that none of this is automatic. Players have been discussing possible boycotts with the NBPA, and this would have likely been a topic that was covered. The NBA has taken an understanding stance toward players speaking out in favor of social justice as well.

The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team to boycott a game on Wednesday, refusing to take the floor for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus