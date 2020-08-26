NBA teams could face penalties over boycott

NBA teams could theoretically face penalties for boycotting playoff games, at least according to the league’s Operations Manual.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted that there are “failure to appear” penalties in the handbook. It allows the NBA to fine teams up to $5 million and force the forfeiture of the game.

There is “failure to appear” language in the Operations Manual. – forfeiture of the game

– up to $5M fine That doesn’t mean it will be applied in the case of Milwaukee boycotting G5. Like everything this year, we are dealing with situations that have never happened before. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 26, 2020

It’s important to note that none of this is automatic. Players have been discussing possible boycotts with the NBPA, and this would have likely been a topic that was covered. The NBA has taken an understanding stance toward players speaking out in favor of social justice as well.

The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team to boycott a game on Wednesday, refusing to take the floor for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.