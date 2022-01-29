2 NBA teams have interest in John Wall if he is bought out?

John Wall has not played at all this season, but there are some teams that reportedly would have interest in him if he becomes a free agent.

Wall was traded by the Wizards to the Rockets in Dec. 2020. He played in 40 games for them that season before the sides agreed it would be best for him to move on. He hasn’t played at all this season.

But in a column published on Wednesday, NBA reporter Marc Stein said two teams would have interest in Wall if he becomes available.

Stein says the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat would have interest in Wall.

The Rockets would have to reach a buyout agreement with Wall for him to become a free agent. Wall is making $44.3 million this season and set to make $47.3 million next season.

Few teams would have interest in trading for Wall on that kind of salary. His best shot at playing for another team would be reaching a buyout and taking less money.

When he did play last season, Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game. This is the second time we’ve heard him linked to the Clippers.

