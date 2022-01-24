John Wall could end up with unlikely team?

John Wall Watch appears to be back with a vengeance.

A report on Monday linked the Houston Rockets guard Wall to an unlikely team. The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported that the LA Clippers expressed some genuine interest in acquiring Wall earlier this season. Iko adds though that there was some confusion from the outside at the time about the Clippers’ objectives heading into the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

The five-time All-Star Wall still has not played for the Rockets at all this season. Wall wants a trade with Houston focusing on developing younger players. But the $44.3 million Wall is making this season and the $47.4 million player option Wall has for next season make a trade impractical.

On paper, the Clippers are an improbable landing spot for Wall. They are 23-25 on the year and face continued uncertainty over the respective health situations of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Reggie Jackson has also been a stud as their starting point guard. Finally, Wall’s contract makes it so that the Clippers would have to match salaries by trading away someone like Marcus Morris and/or Luke Kennard, both of whom have been meaningful contributors this season.

Then again, more clarity should emerge on the Clippers’ goals as the trade deadline nears. Without Leonard and George, they are still staying afloat and should be able to make the West play-in tournament regardless. Wall’s old teammate in college at Kentucky, Eric Bledsoe, is also on the Clippers’ roster. When you combine that with Wall appearing to show interest in the Clippers a few months ago, maybe a match is not as unlikely as it seems.

Photo: Nov 8, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) walks on the court after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports