Reporter names 3 NBA teams that are open to making trades

We’re about 30 percent of the way through the NBA regular season, and already there are some teams that are firmly in the “seller” category when it comes to trades.

The NBA trade deadline is not until February 6, but 85 players who signed over the offseason would become eligible to be traded from their teams beginning on December 15.

According to NBA reporter Jake Fischer, the teams that are already set to make trades include the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.

The Jazz and Wizards being ready to make trades makes sense considering both are among the worst teams in their respective conferences. Utah entered play on Thursday 5-18, which is tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the fewest wins in the Western Conference. At 3-19, the Wizards have the worst record in the entire NBA.

The Nets are not as poor off at 10-14, but their record does not inspire confidence regarding their ability to make a playoff run.

According to Fischer, all three teams have been firmly established as sellers and ready to make deals immediately.

There are several potential trade targets from those teams. That includes Malcolm Brogdon, Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas of the Wizards; Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith of the Nets; and Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Collin Sexton of the Jazz.

When Dec. 15 arrives, that will open up the door for more players to be dealt, so keep your eye on these three teams for potential moves sooner than later.