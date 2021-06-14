Report: NBA wants unnatural shooting motion rule change for next season

The NBA is planning to quickly advance a proposal that will penalize players for using unnatural shooting motions to draw fouls.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, further meetings have taken place on formalizing rules that would prevent players from leaning backwards or sideways in a bid to draw a foul. The next step will be to discuss with league general managers what would constitute an unnatural shooting motion, and the hope is that a proposal can be adopted prior to the start of the 2021-22 season.

The plan's to bring recommendations to the Board of Governors for a vote this summer and implement rule changes for 2021-2022, per sources. Next step will be to talk with league’s GM’s about the specific unnatural motions that’ll be formally recommended to owners for elimination. https://t.co/wDbZ75PUJe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2021

Wojnarowski adds that while the practice is closely associated with certain star players such as James Harden and Trae Young, the issue is seen as “universal” throughout the league and that it benefits offenses too much. Earlier in the season, Nets coach Steve Nash used Young as an example of the type of play the league is seeking to eliminate here.

In general, the principle behind the proposed rule change would likely be widely popular. However, there will likely be some controversy and debate over what does and does not constitute a legitimate shooting motion compared to an unnatural one. Consistently differentiating will be key to whether this rule does what it seeks to do without being applied inconsistently.