Report: NBA wants LaMelo Ball at All-Star Weekend

As LaMelo Ball’s star continues to rise, the league is looking to get him some exposure on one of the biggest stages of the year.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported this week that the NBA “really” wants the Charlotte Hornets rookie at All-Star Weekend. Specifically, Wojnarowski reports, the league would like Ball to compete in the Skills Challenge.

Ball, who is now starting for the Hornets, leads all rookies with averages of 14.6 points, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. His 6.0 rebounds per game are also second only to seven-footer James Wiseman of Golden State. That is far more than most were expecting from Ball at just 19 years old, as he has helped transform Charlotte into a top-six seed in the East as well as one of the most entertaining young teams in the entire league.

Granted, Ball has had his fair share of struggles this season as well. But he is already cementing himself as a big-time box office draw, and the NBA is definitely taking notice.