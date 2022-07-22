Report reveals Nets’ stance on possible Ben Simmons trade

Ben Simmons’ name has come up in trade rumors once again this offseason, but a new report suggests that the chances of a move may be significantly overblown.

The Nets acquired Simmons from the 76ers in a deadline deal for James Harden, but are not particularly eager to move on from him under the circumstances. The Nets are “wary” of selling low on Simmons, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN, and would almost certainly be doing so under the circumstances.

Simmons’ name has come up a few times because he signed a Designated Rookie Extension while still with Philadelphia. NBA rules prohibit teams from having more than one such player acquired via trade, meaning acquiring another player on a rookie extension in a Kevin Durant deal, such as Miami’s Bam Adebayo, would require moving Simmons.

That scenario certainly does not seem realistic. Simmons is coming off a lost season and has not played in over a year. He could certainly rebuild his value, but that will take time and other teams will want to see him play first. Until then, he is probably untradeable, whether Brooklyn wants to move him or not.