Nets choosing between 3 favorites for head coach position

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly closing in on naming a new head coach, with three names emerging as favorites for the job.

Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is among the three finalists for the Nets job, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez and Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young are the other two names in contention. All three candidates are set to hold in-person meetings with owner Joe Tsai as the process moves into its final stage.

The Nets also considered interim coach Kevin Ollie for the role, but he does not appear to have made the list of finalists.

Budenholzer is easily the most high-profile name on the list. He led the Bucks to an NBA title in 2021 and has twice been named NBA Coach of the Year. He has a 484-317 career record and is unquestionably the most accomplished candidate, as well as one of the first to be linked to the position when it opened up.

Fernandez and Young are both highly-regarded as assistant coaches, but neither has held a head coaching position before.

The Nets fired Jacque Vaughn on Feb. 19 and have gone 11-16 under Ollie as interim coach. It is already a lost season for them as they sit at 32-49 entering play Saturday, but they are getting a jump on the rest of the league by conducting their search now.