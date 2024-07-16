Nets reportedly interested in infamous ex-draft bust

The Brooklyn Nets could be pairing Ben Simmons with the 6-foot-5 version of Ben Simmons.

Nets reporter Erik Slater revealed on Monday that the Nets are attending a workout for guard Killian Hayes this week in Las Vegas. Hayes is said to be eyeing another chance in the NBA after being waived last February by the Detroit Pistons.

The 22-year-old Hayes was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Pistons and was taken over future All-Stars at the position like Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey. But Hayes has failed to live up to his draft position after four total NBA seasons and has even become something of an online meme. Hayes’ awful shooting stroke (38.2 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from deep) as well as his constant turnovers and generally poor decision-making have made him a popular butt of jokes on social media. In fact, the highlight of Hayes’ career to this point might be the time that he got into a fight with the Orlando Magic.

It may be telling that no team picked up Hayes after he was released by Detroit in the middle of last season. But at what is still such a young age, Hayes could be getting a lifeline from the Nets, who are clearly trying to add to their backcourt right now.