Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch

Things spilled out of control in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, and seemed to end with one player getting knocked out cold by a sucker punch.

Magic forward Moe Wagner and Pistons guard Killian Hayes were both pursuing a loose ball late in the second quarter when Wagner seemingly knocked Hayes into the bench. Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo shoved Wagner into the Pistons bench in retaliation, then Hayes jumped in and punched Wagner in the back of the head.

Moe Wagner pushed Killian Hayes into the bench so Hayes got up and knocked Wagner out with a blow to the back of the head pic.twitter.com/hSWdcqmlFA — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 29, 2022

Replays showed that Wagner actually seemed to be briefly knocked out by the shot he took from Hayes.

KILLIAN KNOCKED OUT MO WAGNER #Pistons pic.twitter.com/nFmFuQqXKI — same old lions (@j_blatt) December 29, 2022

After a lengthy official review, Wagner, Diallo, and Hayes were all ejected from the game. Wagner was given a flagrant 2, while Diallo and Hayes were each assessed two technical fouls.

Wagner sometimes plays the role of agitator and has found himself on the end of opponents’ frustrations before. His play on Hayes was cheap and needless, but Hayes obviously cannot retaliate the way he did. He likely has a suspension coming his way as a result.