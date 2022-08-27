New Celtics acquisition feared to have suffered serious injury

The Boston Celtics are holding their breath with one of the crown jewels of their offseason class.

In the fourth quarter of Italy’s World Cup qualifying match against Georgia on Saturday, forward Danilo Gallinari exited the game with a left knee issue. Head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco of the Italian side told reporters afterwards that he feared Gallinari had suffered a serious injury (though there was no official word yet at the time).

The 34-year-old Gallinari came up hobbled on a non-contact play while trying to score during a fast break. Here is the video.

Danilo Gallinari appears to suffer a non-contact knee injury on this play. Prayers up for Gallo 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DT5VRHoB2U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 27, 2022

Gallinari already tore his left ACL in similar fashion in 2013 when he was with the Denver Nuggets. He missed the entire 2013-14 season as a result.

Shams Charania of The Athletic does report that Gallinari’s ACL is stable this time around. The veteran will undergo an MRI on Sunday though to determine the full extent of his injury.

After averaging 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season for the Atlanta Hawks, Gallinari was traded to the San Antonio Spurs this summer as part of the Dejounte Murray deal. He was then waived by the Spurs and signed with the Celtics, who need another scorer and shooter off the bench after their Finals run last year. Boston also made another major move this summer besides acquiring Gallinari.