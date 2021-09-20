New Lakers assistant jokes about taking revenge on LeBron James

Nine years after getting humiliated by LeBron James on national television, John Lucas III is finally getting his chance for revenge.

Lucas, who was just hired by the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant coach, made a funny reference to his history with James in an Instagram post this weekend. Lucas was on the receiving end of a James poster in 2012. It was a particularly vicious one, as James jumped cleaned over Lucas for the dunk.

The now 38-year-old Lucas posted a picture of the moment and joked that he was going to make James run extra laps in practice.

“Man it just hit me that I will be coaching @kingjames the very man who jumped over me in a game,” Lucas wrote. “He going to have to do extra laps in practice for this.”

The four-time MVP James has put many a man on a poster in his 18 years in the NBA. Perhaps the Lakers should hire this guy as an assistant next so he can get his revenge on James as well.