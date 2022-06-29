New Nuggets player gains unusual distinction with trade

One NBA player sure has collected a lot of stamps on his passport.

On Wednesday, veteran guard Ish Smith was traded by the Washington Wizards to the Denver Nuggets along with teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In exchange, the Wizards received Monte Morris and Will Barton.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein noted that, with the trade, Smith now sets the record for the most traveled player in NBA history. The Nuggets are poised to become Smith’s 13th NBA team.

Smith began his career in 2010 and has now been with (hold onto your hats) Houston, Memphis, Golden State, Orlando, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Detroit, Washington, Charlotte, and Denver. Additionally, Smith has managed multiple stints in both Philadelphia and Washington.

Soon to turn 34, Smith averaged 8.6 points and 5.2 assists per game last season for the Wizards. While he probably isn’t a fan of all the moving vans he has had to use, there is something to be said about Smith’s longevity in the league as a quality backup point guard for a wide variety of teams. At least Smith’s journey hasn’t been quite as big of a whirlwind as this fellow NBA guard’s.