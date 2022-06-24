New Orlando Magic teammate already hazing Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero has barely even gotten off the plane in Orlando, but he is already getting the rookie treatment.

Banchero’s new teammate on the Orlando Magic, guard Cole Anthony, had a hilarious way of hazing (ahem, welcoming) Banchero after the former Duke star was selected No. 1 overall by the team. Anthony got his hands on an old picture of a young, awkward Banchero and tweeted it out with the caption, “Found this somewhere.” Take a look.

Found this somewhere pic.twitter.com/o76DuQViz5 — Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) June 24, 2022

The First Team All-ACC forward Banchero is Orlando’s first No. 1 overall draft pick since Dwight Howard in 2004 and may get a chance to start for the Magic right away. Thus, Banchero’s new teammates probably feel the need to keep him grounded.

Interestingly enough, Anthony (22) is not very much older than Banchero (19). If Banchero wants to clown Anthony right back, there is plenty of material available for him to use.