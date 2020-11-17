Report: Pelicans determined to trade Jrue Holiday to Eastern Conference

Jrue Holiday began his career in the Eastern Conference. Now his current team seems intent on sending him back there.

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported on Monday that the Mavericks are not in on a Holiday trade. One of the biggest reasons, he says, is that the New Orleans Pelicans are determined to trade Holiday to an East team. The Pelicans allegedly do not want to compete against him.

In any case, New Orleans has made the 30-year-old Holiday, a former All-Star and All-Defensive selection, very available for trade this offseason. Holiday can become a free agent after the 2020-21 campaign.

The Pelicans’ supposed approach is interesting after they traded Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers just last year. Still, there are already several intriguing potential Holiday trade packages emerging from the East.

