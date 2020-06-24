Pelicans exec raves about Zion Williamson’s condition

Zion Williamson will be one of the most anticipated participants in the NBA’s planned restart in Orlando, and he seems to be ready for the task.

Speaking this week with ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Andrew Lopez, New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin raved about the No. 1 overall pick’s condition roughly a month before the resumption of play.

“Zion has been diligent about taking care of himself,” said Griffin. “He’s in a good space physically and mentally.”

The 19-year-old Williamson missed the first several months of his rookie season due to a meniscus tear. When Williamson returned, he averaged a stout 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game but only got to make 19 appearances before play was suspended in mid-March.

Some reports suggested that the NBA made certain to include Williamson and the Pelicans, who were outside the playoff picture, in Orlando. Regardless of whether that was ultimately true, Williamson looks poised to make the most of his extra airtime.