New video shows apparent moment Devin Booker hurt his hamstring

A new video is emerging this week of the moment that could change the trajectory of the Phoenix Suns’ season.

Bally Sports Arizona aired an angle that was not seen on the national TV broadcast of Devin Booker’s hamstring injury in Game 2 of Phoenix’s first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Booker pulled up lame while trying to contest a Jaxson Hayes dunk in transition and seemed to know that something was wrong right away. Take a look.

Booker suffered the hamstring injury midway through the third quarter and was soon after ruled out for the rest of the game. The Suns were defeated 125-114, losing their homecourt advantage in the process as well with the series now tied 1-1. Booker has since been diagnosed with a hamstring strain and is now expected to miss both Games 3 and 4 of the series as well.

The juggernaut Suns still have plenty of depth and are up against an eighth-seed opponent in the Pelicans who won 28 games less than they did in the regular season. But the loss (for now) of their leading scorer and franchise face in Booker will be a tough pill for Phoenix to swallow, especially since Booker has had a history of hamstring issues over the years.