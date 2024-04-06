Donte Divincenzo’s response to heckling fan goes viral

If you’re sitting courtside, don’t try giving the business to New York Knicks guard Donte Divincenzo because he’s not having it.

A Chicago Bulls fan learned that the hard way on Friday night when he began to heckle Divincenzo over his jersey, demanding the the 6-foot-4, 203-pounder tuck it in.

“Shut the f–k up,” Divincenzo said, looking directly at the fan.

Although the fan was momentarily shocked at the reaction he drew, he quietly reminded Divincenzo that he was violating league rules.

“I mean, it’s a rule in the NBA,” the man said under his breath.

Divincenzo didn’t respond to the fan a second time and did not immediately tuck his jersey in, either. But technically, the heckling fan was correct.

Per official NBA rules, “While playing, players must keep their uniform shirts tucked into their pants, and no T-shirts are allowed.”

The fan ultimately got the last laugh as the Bulls took down New York, 108-100, with Divincenzo limited to just 10 points, four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes.