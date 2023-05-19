Report: Nick Nurse could have choice of 3 coaching jobs

With multiple playoff contenders making head coaching changes in the last week, former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse has seen his market expand considerably.

Nurse is expected to meet with the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Phoenix Suns about their head coaching jobs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Interest in Nurse is so strong that the former Raptors coach may ultimately be able to choose which of the three jobs he wants.

Seeing Nurse attract this level of demand is not a huge surprise. He won an NBA title in 2019, which will surely appeal to the aforementioned teams looking to get over the hump in the playoffs.

There are certainly other NBA champions available on the market, partly because of the big changes made by multiple playoff teams. Nurse’s reputation as a tactician, combined with his 227-163 regular season record with Toronto, might make him the most sought-after candidate of all, however.