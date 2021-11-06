 Skip to main content
Nick Nurse complains about referees after Raptors loss

November 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Nick Nurse with sunglasses on

Nick Nurse was not happy with the officials following his Toronto Raptors’ 102-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Nurse said after the game that the Raptors didn’t get many breaks. He also questioned the officiating, including the jump balls.

Nurse seemed to be pointing at one play late when Cavs big man Jarrett Allen went over the top on Scottie Barnes. Somehow only a jump ball was called:

There were several other issues Raptors fans, and likely Nurse, had with the officials. Collin Sexton also committed a travel that wasn’t called, but instead a jump ball was called. Cedi Osman also had a questionable play where what looked like a goaltend wasn’t called.

Nurse’s Raptors are now 6-4 this season. That’s not a bad start considering they are playing without Pascal Siakam.

Photo: Nickbarden/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0

