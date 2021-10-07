Nick Nurse makes awkward Kyle Lowry flub before preseason game

Kyle Lowry was a fixture for the Toronto Raptors for nearly a full decade, and even his head coach clearly isn’t used to the point guard not being around.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse made a somewhat awkward flub when announcing his starters for Thursday’s preseason game. He opened the announcement by naming Lowry, even though the guard left for the Miami Heat during the offseason.

I asked Nick Nurse for his starters. "Kyle, Goran, OG, Scottie, Precious." He caught himself eventually. "Excuse me, Freddie." Old habits die hard. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 7, 2021

This is definitely a forgivable mistake. Lowry started 585 regular season games since joining Toronto in 2012. He never came off the bench for Nurse, and appeared in fewer than 60 games in only two seasons with the Raptors.

For what it’s worth, the fondness between Lowry and the Raptors is clearly a mutual one. For now, Nurse might as well get the mistakes done with before the regular season starts.

Photo: Nick Barden/Wikimedia via cc-by-SA 4.0