Nick Nurse has testy response to question about his future

Whether he meant to or not, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse sparked speculation about his coaching future with recent comments he made. Now he is facing more questions about those comments, and he seems quite unhappy about it.

Nurse has been the subject of a growing number of rumors in recent days about whether he might leave the Raptors at the end of the season. He even fueled those rumors on Friday, when he told reporters that he plans to “take a few weeks to see where I’m at” once the season ends.

Nurse’s comments certainly suggested that there was no guarantee that he is back with Toronto next season. They also ensured that he would face further questions about his future, which he got on both Saturday and Sunday. He turned testy at Sunday’s media session, when he bristled at the speculation and said he was not going to “answer that question every game.”

In Charlotte asking NN about his comments in Philly about his future and how will his comments not be a distraction to the team… As someone that covers every home game, don't recall him being asked about it three games in a row… https://t.co/qvfjmZh71w pic.twitter.com/0Lq0iqD7pw — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) April 2, 2023

“I got it about three games in a row. Let’s move on and talk about tonight and this team and this season, please,” Nurse said.

In many ways, Nurse brought the speculation upon himself with his previous comments. Sure, the original report that linked Nurse with a different job was not his doing, but any hint that he is considering his future was going to prompt responses like this.

The Raptors have four games remaining in the regular season, and have already clinched a spot in the play-in tournament.