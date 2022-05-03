Nick Saban names 2 NBA players he admires

Nick Saban is arguably the greatest coach in college football history. He has many admirers as a result. But even someone as widely admired as Saban has some people he admires himself.

Saban on Monday shared the names of some of the people he admires. He shared the names during the inaugural Nick Saban Legacy Award ceremony in Birmingham, Ala., which honored Steve Spurrier and Eddie Robinson.

According to Michael Casagrande, Saban mentioned some people in other professions, such the Eagles or Michael Jackson or the Rolling Stones in music.

In sports, Saban mentioned Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

“I admire Kobe Bryant. I admire Michael Jordan — guys who were dominant for a long, long time and they did it on a very consistent basis because some people can be dominant for a little while, but it takes a special someone because it’s not really human nature to try to be the best you can be. It’s human nature to survive,” Saban said via AL.com.

The ability to sustain success and greatness over a long period of time is what stands out to Saban.

“I really admire great competitors and I really admire people who are able to sustain success, whether it’s in business, whether it’s in sports or whether it’s in music. It doesn’t matter,” Saban said.

Of all Saban’s traits, his ability to maintain greatness over a prolonged period of time is perhaps his greatest achievement.

Saban has been at Alabama since 2007. After going 7-6 in his first season, he went 12-2 in his second season, including an 8-0 record in SEC play. Saban has won double-digit games in every season since 2008. He has won six championships at Alabama and seven overall. He is in his third decade pursuing excellence in college football.

Even at 70, Saban is still going as strong as ever.

H/T The Spun