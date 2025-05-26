Analyst proposes huge change to NBA challenge system

Since the introduction of the NBA’s coaches challenge system, many players have taken to urging their sideline to challenge foul calls frequently, even when no challenge is merited. This has started to rub some fans the wrong way, and one FOX analyst has a plan to end it.

FS1’s Nick Wright said on “First Things First” Monday that he thinks the league should make the challenge gesture binding, even when made by a player immediately after a call. That, he said, would very quickly eliminate the habit from player behavior.

“You know how, in basketball, anybody (makes a timeout gesture), it’s a timeout. Everyone’s allowed to call timeout,” Wright said. “New rule in the NBA next season: this (challenge gesture) is binding. And guess what? It’ll be fixed within a week. The moment any player on the court does this, alright, challenge accepted. And by the way, if you’re out of challenges, it’s just like when you’re out of timeouts. That’s a Chris Webber. That’s a technical foul.”

.@getnickwright just delivered the take of the year 👀 pic.twitter.com/FmpKQcUGk5 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 26, 2025

Wright is correct that such a move would quickly put an end to players calling for frivolous challenges by spinning their finger in the air. On the other hand, it might be an unnecessarily strong response to something that is little more than an annoyance, and has no actual bearing on how games go.

Currently, only coaches are allowed to ask for challenges, though that does not stop many players from trying to lobby the staff into doing so. Sometimes they are correct, but many times, replay indicates that the correct call was made.

For those who want to see players complain less, this is a change they would support. Ultimately, the NBA has plenty of other problems to deal with before worrying about this one.