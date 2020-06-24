Nick Young once again reminds Lakers he is ready to play

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be a player short when the NBA season resumes, as Avery Bradley informed the team this week that he will not be playing again this year. That leaves the Lakers with a hole in their backcourt, and Nick Young is willing to fill it.

Young responded to the Bradley news on Instagram with a simple comment that said “I’m ready.”

.@NickSwagyPYoung is ready if the Lakers need him in Orlando pic.twitter.com/9KlvrSRd7M — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 24, 2020

Young played for the Lakers for several seasons from 2013-2017, so there’s a level of familiarity there. He has not played in the NBA this year, however, and appeared in just four games for the Denver Nuggets last season. Young’s last full season was when he was with the Golden State Warriors in 2017-18, when he played 17.4 minutes per game and averaged 13.2 points.

The Lakers may already have a replacement in mind for Bradley, and it’s highly unlikely that they will sign Smith. That said, you can’t blame Swaggy P for trying. This isn’t the first time he has pitched his services to his former team.

H/T LBS reader Wardo