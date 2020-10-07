Nick Young takes another shot at D’Angelo Russell

Nick Young still does not appear to be over his beef with D’Angelo Russell.

The ex-NBA swingman Young was a guest this week on Complex’s “Load Management” podcast. During the episode, Young was asked who the most annoying teammate that he ever had in the NBA was.

“Most annoying teammate? Probably D’Angelo Russell,” Young replied. He left it at that and did not elaborate any further.

"Most annoying teammate? Probably D'Angelo Russell."@NickSwagyPYoung plays too much. He went off on the pod. EPISODE: https://t.co/sE0LyWrdTO pic.twitter.com/8IvIjDgbmW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 6, 2020

It has been over four years now since Russell exposed Young for cheating on then-fiancée Iggy Azalea when they were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. The incident led to the breakup of Young and Azalea. It may have also indirectly led to Russell being traded by the Lakers roughly a year later.

Young has taken some other shots at Russell in the years since. From the looks of it, this may be a grudge that Young carries forever.