Nikola Jokic made the most ridiculous pass of the NBA season

Nikola Jokic is an absolute magician with the basketball. He showed that once again on Thursday night.

Jokic threw the most ridiculous pass of the season during his Denver Nuggets’ 113-100 win over the New York Knicks. Jokic’s Nuggets were down 48-42 in the second quarter when the Denver center got the ball just outside the paint. Jokic spotted teammate Aaron Gordon under the basket, but there was a defender in the passing lane. Jokic decided to dribble once to attract defender Josh Hart, which opened up a passing lane to Gordon under the basket.

Nikola Jokic always gets exactly what he wants. pic.twitter.com/s29aOqPG8c — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 22, 2024

Not only was it an extremely cerebral move by Jokic, but he also threw a no-look pass over his head to Gordon for the layup.

Everything about that play was amazing. From the way Jokic spotted it, to the way Gordon recognized what his teammate was going to do, to the actual execution — that was sublime.

If you’re ever wondering what makes Jokic so great, and why he has won two NBA MVP awards, just look at this play.