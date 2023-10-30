Nikola Jokic gave Chet Holmgren some advice after throttling Thunder

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets manhandled the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Serbian superstar had a message for his rookie counterpart Chet Holmgren after the game.

Jokic led the Nuggets with 28 points and 14 rebounds in the 128-95 win over the Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The 2-time MVP played just 30 minutes in the lopsided affair and largely had his way with Holmgren. The Thunder center, fresh off a 7-block performance on Friday, did not record a block against the Nuggets.

The Joker was asked about Holmgren during the postgame press conference. The reigning Finals MVP sees the potential but also gave him a piece of advice.

“He’s a really talented guy, but this is his first year. He’s still learning everything,” said Jokic, via Bennett Durando of the Denver Post. “I think he needs experience. I think he needs to be a little bit fatter, to be honest.”

Jokic is the second-heaviest player in the NBA just behind Jusuf Nurkic. At 284 pounds, the Nuggets big man was able to use his weight to his advantage against the Thunder youngster.

Holmgren stands at 7’1″ but weighs just 195 pounds. Despite his slight frame, he did finish with 19 points to lead all scorers for OKC.