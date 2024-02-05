 Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic had Deandre Ayton completely lost after nasty fake

February 4, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Deandre Ayton falls for Nikola Jokic's fake during Blazers-Nuggets game

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic once again proved that he is a crafty guard in a sluggish 7-footer’s body.

Jokic on Sunday faked Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton into oblivion midway through the second quarter of the Nuggets-Blazers contest at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo.

The Serbian center’s pump fake from the top of the key had Ayton completely fooled. The Arizona alum turned his head to see whether the shot had gone in — only to watch Jokic drive right by him and score a bucket plus the foul. Jokic’s completed three-point play cut the Nuggets’ deficit to 52-47.

Here’s another angle of the play in slow motion.

Ayton may have been embarrassed on one particular play, but he managed to hold his own against Jokic for most of the night. The Blazers center produced 27 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks in the contest.

Jokic, however, still outperformed Ayton with 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead the Nuggets to a 112-103 victory.

