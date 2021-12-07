Nikola Jokic has funny friendship with fellow NBA center

Nikola Jokic may have some enemies in the NBA (see: Morris, Markieff), but he also has some friends.

The Denver Nuggets star revealed after Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls that he has a funny friendship with Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.

“We play Counter-Strike a lot together,” said Jokic, per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports.

“Counter-Strike” is the famous first-person shooter game. It is currently the single most popular title on top video game service Steam.

Jokic and Vucevic were also photographed hanging out together after Monday’s game.

Chicago Bulls centers Nikola Vucevic and Marko Simonovic are hanging out with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić. (Via Marko's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Oqa3SJKAeL — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 7, 2021

In addition to their very similar names, Jokic and Vucevic are from the same region of Southern Europe. The former hails from Serbia and the latter from neighboring Montenegro.

The two big men are also part of a larger clique of European NBA stars, as we saw last year in the Orlando bubble.

Photo: Apr 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports