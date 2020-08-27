Goran Dragic posts great group picture with fellow Balkan NBA stars in bubble

Some of Europe’s finest are enjoying their downtime in the NBA bubble.

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic posted a great group picture Thursday of him and his fellow Balkan stars sitting down for a meal at the Walt Disney World campus. In the picture along with Dragic were Dallas Mavericks stars Boban Marjanovic and Luka Doncic, Denver Nuggets teammates Nikola Jokic and Vlatko Cancar, and Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic.

Dragic, Doncic, and Cancar hail from Slovenia. Meanwhile, Marjanovic and Jokic are from Serbia while Vucevic is from Montenegro. Kyle Goon of the OC Register adds that the crew (along with fellow Balkans Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers and Ivica Zubac of the LA Clippers) has been hanging out together and singing loudly into the night.

A light-hearted note from the bubble: For the last day, we've noticed that the Euro bigs have been hanging out together and socializing, singing loudly late last night. Nurkic, Jokic, Zubac, BOBAN, Doncic. My friends, it's the Bloc Party. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) August 27, 2020

Some of those players have spoken about how the NBA playoffs are rather different from the playoffs in Europe. Through the company that they keep though, they can probably make it feel just like home.