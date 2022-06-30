Nikola Jokic lands massive NBA record contract

Nikola Jokic is getting paid in a big way.

The two-time reigning NBA MVP agreed to a five-year, $264 million supermax contract extension. He also has a player option for a sixth year at $60 million.

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has agreed to a five-year, $264 million supermax contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, the richest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fifth season (2027-28) will be a player option at $60M. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Jokic’s contract works out to an average of $52.8 million per season. That’s massive money for the Denver Nuggets star.

Jokic was drafted in the second round (No. 41 overall) by the Nuggets in 2014. He was 20 when he made his NBA debut and he started to develop well in his second and third years in the league. He has made four straight All-Star teams and has taken his scoring to the next level in recent years.

In the most recent season, Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. All figures except the assists were career-high marks for the 27-year-old.

The Nuggets should be in better shape for next season when Jamal Murray returns from his torn ACL.