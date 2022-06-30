 Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic lands massive NBA record contract

June 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Apr 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic is getting paid in a big way.

The two-time reigning NBA MVP agreed to a five-year, $264 million supermax contract extension. He also has a player option for a sixth year at $60 million.

Jokic’s contract works out to an average of $52.8 million per season. That’s massive money for the Denver Nuggets star.

Jokic was drafted in the second round (No. 41 overall) by the Nuggets in 2014. He was 20 when he made his NBA debut and he started to develop well in his second and third years in the league. He has made four straight All-Star teams and has taken his scoring to the next level in recent years.

In the most recent season, Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. All figures except the assists were career-high marks for the 27-year-old.

The Nuggets should be in better shape for next season when Jamal Murray returns from his torn ACL.

