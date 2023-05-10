Nikola Jokic has request for Mat Ishbia

Nikola Jokic has no hard feelings toward Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia following the incident between the two on Sunday night, but Jokic does have one request for the billionaire.

Jokic was fined $25,000 by the NBA for shoving Ishbia during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the Suns and Denver Nuggets. Following Denver’s 118-102 win in Game 5 Tuesday night, Jokic told the TNT studio crew that he is hoping Ishbia will pay his fine.

Nikola Jokic on Matt Ishbia and jokes about him paying the fine lol pic.twitter.com/5CbplJQb9C — x – Alex (@Dubs408) May 10, 2023

Jokic was obviously just messing around. As you could see in the video, he and Ishbia had a pleasant exchange prior to Game 5.

Jokic was trying to retrieve a dead ball under the basket in the second quarter of Game 4, which Phoenix ended up winning 129-124. Ishbia did not initially give the ball up, and Jokic gave him a light shove. Ishbia seemed to really embellish and flop (video here), which led to a technical foul for Jokic.

To Ishbia’s credit, he defended Jokic over the incident. He urged the NBA to not fine or suspend the two-time MVP over the minor scrum. The league still fined Jokic, so maybe Ishbia will buy him a nice dinner or something to help offset the cost.