 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 10, 2023

Nikola Jokic has request for Mat Ishbia

May 10, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Nikola Jokic in warmups

Apr 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) warms up before game four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic has no hard feelings toward Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia following the incident between the two on Sunday night, but Jokic does have one request for the billionaire.

Jokic was fined $25,000 by the NBA for shoving Ishbia during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the Suns and Denver Nuggets. Following Denver’s 118-102 win in Game 5 Tuesday night, Jokic told the TNT studio crew that he is hoping Ishbia will pay his fine.

Jokic was obviously just messing around. As you could see in the video, he and Ishbia had a pleasant exchange prior to Game 5.

Jokic was trying to retrieve a dead ball under the basket in the second quarter of Game 4, which Phoenix ended up winning 129-124. Ishbia did not initially give the ball up, and Jokic gave him a light shove. Ishbia seemed to really embellish and flop (video here), which led to a technical foul for Jokic.

To Ishbia’s credit, he defended Jokic over the incident. He urged the NBA to not fine or suspend the two-time MVP over the minor scrum. The league still fined Jokic, so maybe Ishbia will buy him a nice dinner or something to help offset the cost.

Article Tags

Mat IshbiaNBA playoffs 2023Nikola Jokic
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus